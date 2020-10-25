site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rashard-robinson-dealing-with-injury | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Rashard Robinson: Dealing with injury
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Cowboys placed Robinson on the practice squad injured list Saturday, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
It's unclear what exactly Robinson is dealing with. He'll look to make a quick recovery and return to the Cowboys' scout team.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 4 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Dave Richard
• 5 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read