Ravens' Andrew Vorhees: Questionable to return Sunday night
RotoWire Staff
Vorhees has a foot injury and is questionable to return to Sunday night's game against the Steelers.
The left guard was dealing with a foot issue in late December, though it's unclear if this is the same issue. Emery Jones is likely the next man up at left guard.
