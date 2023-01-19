The Ravens signed Isabella to a reserve/future contract Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Isabella will stick with Baltimore after joining the team's practice squad Oct. 10. The 5-foot-9 wideout collected 30 of 47 targets for 413 yards and three touchdowns over his first two seasons with Arizona, though he became a total non-factor in 2021 and was waived after the first four games of the 2022 regular season. Isabella was elevated for three games with Baltimore, including the loss to Cincinnati in the wild-card round of the playoffs. However, he never caught a pass while playing six offensive snaps across these contests, so he'll look to carve out a much more significant role heading into the 2023 campaign.