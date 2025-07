Kone exited practice with an apparent upper-body injury Saturday, Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Kone was drafted by the Ravens in the sixth round of this year's draft. In his final season at Western Michigan, the 23-year-old recorded 66 tackles and one interception. The rookie cornerback will face an uphill battle to make a lasting impression, as it's unknown when he will make his return.