Ravens' Bilhal Kone: Cleared to return to practice

The Ravens removed Kone (knee) from the active/PUP list Friday after he passed his physical, Clifton Brown and Quentin Corpuel of the Ravens' official site reports.

A sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Kone was sidelined for his entire rookie year while recovering from a torn MCL and ACL that he sustained during the preseason. He's been cleared to participate in training camp practices, and the Western Michigan product's clearest path to a spot on the 53-man roster figures to be as a contributor on special teams rather than as a rotational piece in the Ravens' secondary.