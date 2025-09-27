Ravens' Broderick Washington: Bound for IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Ravens placed Washington (ankle) on injured reserve Saturday.
The sixth-year pro from Texas Tech will now be forced to miss the Ravens' next four games after moving to IR. Washington appeared in each of Baltimore's first three games this season, recording four total tackles and one pass defended. With Nnamdi Madubuike (ankle) also shifting to IR, the Ravens are expected to play Aeneas Peebles and Brent Urban as their top defensive ends in a Week 4 matchup against the Chiefs.
