Ravens' Broderick Washington: Undergoing ankle surgery
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington is set to have surgery on his ankle, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Washington was placed on Baltimore's injured reserve list after Week 3 versus Detroit due to an ankle injury, and now he'll be getting surgery to address the issue. Coach John Harbaugh said Tuesday that he doesn't know how it will impact his recovery timeline. Until he's back in football shape, John Jenkins should be expected to continue to see increased work on the defensive line.
