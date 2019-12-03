Play

Trawick (elbow) was activated off injured reserve Tuesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Trawick was designated to return from IR on Nov. 14 and officially rejoins the 53-man roster ahead of Week 14. The 30-year-old is expected to be a significant contributor on special teams down the stretch for the Ravens after missing the last two months with the elbow injury.

