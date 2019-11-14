The Ravens announced Thursday that Trawick (elbow) has been designated to return from injured reserve, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Trawick is set to resume practicing, making him the second and final player the Ravens are able to designate for a return from IR. He'll be eligible to retake the field as early as Week 14, according to Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun. When back to full health, expect Trawick to contribute on special teams and play a depth role in Baltimore's secondary.