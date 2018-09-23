Ravens' C.J. Mosley: Deemed game-time call

Mosley (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos, is considered a game-time decision, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Mosley sustained a bone bruise in his left knee last week that would likely result in most players immediately being ruled out for a team's subsequent game, but the linebacker is still maintaining hope of suiting up Week 3 after logging only one limited practice. If Mosley's knee doesn't respond to the pregame workout as he hopes and he ends up being ruled out, Kenny Young would likely start at inside linebacker alongside Patrick Onwuasor.