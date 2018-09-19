Ravens' C.J. Mosley: Still not practicing
Mosley (knee) was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Mosley continues to nurse a bone bruise sustained in last Thursday's game against the Bengals. There's no timetable for the linebacker's return, but Mosley seems likely to sit out Sunday's contest against the Broncos. Kenny Young and Chris Board see increased snaps in Mosley's absence.
