Kolar finished the season with 10 catches for 142 yards and two touchdowns on 15 targets.

It was a strong season from Kolar, who played in all 17 games for the first time in his career. His snap count jumped significantly, going from 230 to 402, and he posted career highs across the board in his receiving production. Though Kolar's 15 targets show that he's not necessarily a staple of the passing game, the Iowa State product has shown himself to be efficient with his opportunities throughout his career. Over four seasons (47 games), Kolar has caught 30 of 41 targets for 409 yards (9.97 YPT) and four touchdowns. Mark Andrews is set to stay in Baltimore for the long run, and now Baltimore must make a call on who to retain between Kolar and Isaiah Likely as both hit free agency this offseason.