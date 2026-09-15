Moore reverted to the practice squad with the Ravens on Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Moore was elevated to the active roster ahead of Sunday's 41-23 win over the Colts, and he had an impressive day. The wide receiver played 25 of the team's 68 offensive snaps and 16 snaps on special teams, reeling in one of two targets for 52 yards while also adding 121 yards on four kick returns and a tackle on kick coverage. With Zay Flowers (hamstring), Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) and Devontez Walker (groin) all banged up, there's a decent chance that Moore is elevated again in Week 2 versus the Saints.