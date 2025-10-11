The Ravens signed Okoye from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

Okoye joined the Ravens' practice squad in late August after failing to make the team's 53-man roster at the end of training camp. He was elevated practice squad twice and logged seven tackles (five solo) across two games. With Nnamdi Madubuike (neck) and Broderick Washington (ankle) both on injured reserve, Okoye's addition to the active roster gives the Ravens much-needed depth on the defensive line.