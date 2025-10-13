Rush completed 11 of 19 passes for 72 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 17-3 loss to the Rams. He also had one rush for zero yards while losing a fumble.

Rush drew his second straight start in the absence of Lamar Jackson (hamstring). He ran a decent first possession that resulted in a field goal, completing both of his passes for 12 yards while also scrambling for seven. However, he was intercepted on Baltimore's following drive and the team had several additional miscues before Rush was finally pulled after losing a fumble deep in Rams territory late in the third quarter. Jackson is expected back in Week 8 following Baltimore's bye, and Rush could be in danger of being demoted to the third-string quarterback.