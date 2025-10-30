Rush (coach's decision) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Dolphins but will serve as the Ravens' emergency third quarterback.

Rush was the Ravens' starting QB for Weeks 5 and 6 but was demoted to backup duties behind Tyler Huntley for Week 8 against the Bears. With Lamar Jackson cleared to return from a three-game absence Thursday, Huntley will operate as the backup while Rush serves as the emergency third quarterback. As such, Rush will be permitted to see the field Thursday only if Jackson and Huntley were both removed due to injury, illness or ejection.