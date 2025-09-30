Rush appears likely to start Sunday's game against the Texans with Lamar Jackson (hamstring) expected to be sidelined for the Week 5 contest, two sources tell Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun.

The Ravens haven't provided official word on Jackson's status for Week 5 after he exited midway through the third quarter of Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Chiefs with the hamstring issue, but a source familiar with the quarterback's injury said that he could be out for 2-to-3 weeks. Jackson plans to still try and see if he can play this coming Sunday, but in the likely event that the hamstring injury is inhibiting him during practice, Rush would step in to make his 15th career NFL start and his first as a member of the Ravens. While coming on in relief of Jackson for the final quarter and a half in Kansas City, Rush completed nine of 13 pass attempts for 52 yards. Rush has proven to be a competent game manager during his previous runs as a starter in Dallas, but since he lacks rushing ability and is averaging a middling 6.3 yards per pass attempt for his career, he doesn't profile as an especially enticing fantasy option.