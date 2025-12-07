Rush (coach's decision) is inactive while serving as Baltimore's emergency third quarterback for Sunday's Week 14 battle against Pittsburgh, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports.

Rush typically serves in this role on game days, as he remains behind Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley in the Ravens' QB pecking order. Rush is eligible to enter Sunday's game only if both Jackson and Huntley need to exit due to injury, illness or ejection.