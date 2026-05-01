The Ravens signed Braham as an undrafted free agent Friday, Justin Robertson of the team's official site reports.

Braham ended his collegiate career with Memphis, totalling 63 receptions for 889 yards and eight touchdowns over 12 games in 2025. The wide receiver is on the older side for a rookie, as he played at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas from 2019 to 2021. You can never have too much skill position value, so Braham will compete with several other options at wide receiver during training camp in an attempt to stay on the depth chart throughout this season.