The Ravens selected Williams in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 141st overall.

After two years at community college, Williams moved on to Houston where he played 34 games (33 starts) over three seasons. He's not shy about being physical with receivers, and he showed discipline in avoiding penalties. Refining his technique will be crucial for making the NFL leap because his size and speed are average at best. He is the second cornerback that the Ravens selected in the fourth round, as they already picked Jalyn Armour-Davis at 119th overall.