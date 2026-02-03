Jones tallied 43 total tackles (19 solo), including 7.0 sacks, and one pass defensed across 18 appearances in 2025.

The 29-year-old linebacker was dealt from Tennessee to Baltimore in early November, appearing in nine games with each team. In the four games prior to the trade, Jones was one of the league's most productive pass rushers, recording 4.5 sacks. However, he struggled to remain consistent and tallied just 2.5 sacks over his final nine contests with the Ravens. Now set to hit unrestricted free agency this offseason, Jones will likely be a hot commodity for teams in need of a starting-caliber pass rusher.