Jones (shoulder) was designated to return from the reserve/non-football injury list Wednesday, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Jones has missed Baltimore's first four games after undergoing shoulder surgery one week after the NFL Combine, but his participation in practice Wednesday suggests a return is near. The 2025 third-round pick from LSU will likely serve as one of the Ravens' top reserve offensive linemen when healthy. He now has 21 days to be added to the active roster before reverting to the reserve/non-football injury list.