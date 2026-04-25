The Ravens selected Beerntsen in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 253rd overall.

Beerntsen spent six years at South Dakota state -- where he started 47 games -- before transferring to Northwestern for his final year of eligibility in 2025. He'll turn 26 years old in September, but he showed enough athleticism at 6-foot-4, 301 pounds to get a chance in the NFL. Beerntsen will serve as a reserve option if he makes the 53-man roster in Baltimore.