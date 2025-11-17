Likely had two catches for 15 yards on three targets Sunday against the Browns.

Baltimore's passing attack was limited Sunday in Cleveland as Lamar Jackson was held to just 193 yards on 25 attempts by bad weather and the Browns' pass rush. Likely drew just three targets and still hasn't had a game with more than three receptions all year. He also has yet to reach the end zone and has just one red-zone target. The Ravens get a softer matchup in Week 12 against the Jets, but Likely's usage does not project favorably for fantasy as long as Mark Andrews is healthy.