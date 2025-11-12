Likely (hip) was limited at practice Wednesday, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports.

Likely was on the field for 56 percent of the Ravens' snaps on offense in the team's Week 10 win over the Vikings, while catching two of his four targets in the contest for 17 yards. The tight end has two more chances to upgrade his participation level ahead of Sunday's game against the Browns, but Likely's fantasy impact has been modest most weeks, while working in a time-share that has favored fellow TE Mark Andrews.