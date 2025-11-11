Likely caught two of five targets for 17 yards in Sundays' 27-19 win over the Vikings

Likely had a quiet outing against the Vikings despite seeing a season-high five targets. The 25-year-old tight end played 39 of the Ravens' 65 offensive snaps Sunday, behind Mark Andrews (44) and ahead of Charlie Kolar (30). Likely was unable to score his first touchdown of the season, but Andrews was able to find the end zone on a two-yard pass from Lamar Jackson, his third score in the past two games. Likely continues to be extremely difficult to trust for fantasy purposes heading into a Week 11 matchup against the Browns.