Per coach John Harbaugh, Dobbins (knee) will return to practice this week, opening the window for the running back to return from injured reserve, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Dobbins has been sidelined since Week 6 after having surgery to remove scar tissue from his knee. The Ravens will have 21 days to add Dobbins back onto the roster, so he could be available as soon as Week 13 against the Broncos. Even if he's given the green light to play against Denver, Dobbins will likely be eased back in while Gus Edwards, Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill continue to see playing time in Baltimore's backfield.