Lane (wrist) was a full participant in practice Wednesday after being designated for return from injured reserve.

The Ravens opened Lane's 21-day evaluation window to begin Week 6 prep, after the rookie wideout missed the team's last four games while recovering from left wrist surgery. The rookie wideout was apparently able to stay on top of his conditioning while he was sidelined from practice over the past month, as he faced no limitations in his return to the field. If Lane is able to maintain full practice activity Thursday and Friday, the Ravens could bring him back from IR ahead of Sunday's game in Cleveland.