Lane brought in four of five targets for 40 yards in the Ravens' 13-10 loss to the Browns on Sunday.

Lane was making his return from a four-game stint on IR due to a wrist injury, and he set new career highs across the board after having gotten hurt in Week 1. Lane tied for second in receptions and targets while slotting in third in receiving yards on the afternoon for the Ravens. Lane's chemistry with Tyler Huntley was encouraging, but the rookie wideout's fantasy upside could truly be unlocked once he has a stretch of games to work with Lamar Jackson (ankle).