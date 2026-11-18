Cuevas caught all three of his targets for 37 yards during Monday night's 23-20 loss to the Chargers.

Cuevas had an immediate connection with new starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett, reeling in at least three passes for the second time this season and the first time since Week 6. The tight end ranked fourth at his position with 11 offensive snaps, sitting behind Mark Andrews (40), Matthew Hibner (22) and Nick Vannett (14). Cuevas has now caught 13 of 16 targets for 171 yards and a touchdown over 10 contests so far during the 2026 campaign.