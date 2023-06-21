Ross (foot) is expected to compete for a depth spot at inside linebacker ahead of the coming season, Ryan Mink of the team's official site reports.

The Michigan product missed the final 15 games of the 2022 NFL season with a foot injury but has since had the offseason to move past the issue. Ross had an impressive preseason for Baltimore last year, making the active roster as an undrafted rookie. With the additions of Roquan Smith and 2023 third-round pick Trenton Simpson at linebacker, the second-year man is slated to compete with Malik Harrison, Kristian Welch and Del'Shawn Phillips for the fourth ILB spot for the Ravens.