The Ravens signed Slovis off the Packers' practice squad Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of Netflix reports.

Slovis immediately becomes the healthiest quarterback on the Baltimore roster, as all of Lamar Jackson (thumb), Tyler Huntley (toe) and Joe Fagnano (ankle) emerged from Sunday's 36-10 loss to the Bills with injuries. Jackson is ticketed for injured reserve and Huntley is considered unlikely to play Thursday against the Jaguars, leaving Fagnano as the likely Week 9 starter after he was listed as a limited participant for Monday's walk-through practice. While the Ravens could elevate Austin Reed from the practice squad to provide another option at quarterback Thursday, Slovis -- who appeared in two games with Arizona in 2025 -- may be the preferred option to serve as Fagnano's top backup.