Hamilton (groin) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Hamilton continues to work through a groin injury that caused him to miss the Ravens' Week 5 loss to the Texans. The 2022 first-rounder was cleared to play against the Rams in Week 6 and has had additional time to recover thanks to the Ravens' Week 7 bye. Even with a limited practice to open the week, Hamilton has a good chance to play against the Bears on Sunday, and he'll have two more chances to practice in full to avoid an injury tag.