Jackson didn't participate in Tuesday's practice due to a knee injury.

In Week 9, Jackson sat out practices Wednesday and Thursday with knee and back injuries, but he put in a full practice Friday and didn't carry a designation into Sunday's 41-10 win over the Broncos. Even though he was removed early amid the blowout and finished with his fewest carries of the season (three) while throwing just 19 passes, Jackson is apparently still bothered by the knee issue coming off the light workload. Though Tuesday represents the Ravens' only full practice of the week prior to Thursday's game against the Bengals, head coach John Harbaugh suggested that Jackson's absence from the session puts the quarterback in no danger of missing the Week 10 contest, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. The Ravens will release the final injury report of the week Wednesday, when it will be known whether Jackson carries a designation into the contest.