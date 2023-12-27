Humphrey recorded three tackles (two solo) and one interception in the 33-19 win over the Ravens on Monday.

Humphrey picked off Brock Purdy for his first interception of the season. He was also on the field for all 68 defensive snaps, which makes it three straight games he has done so and fifth out of sixth games overall. The starting cornerback will attempt to make it two straight games with a pick when the Ravens take on the Dolphins in Week 17.