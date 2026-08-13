Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Looking to practice next week

Humphrey (undisclosed) is eyeing a return to practice next week, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reported Thursday.

Humphrey left Wednesday's practice session due to injury and did not return. The cornerback missed Thursday's session as well, but coach Jesse Minter said the 30-year-old is just dealing with a relatively minor issue. With both Humphrey and Wiggins (leg) injured, T.J. Tampa, Keyon Martin and Chidobe Awuzie will likely see a large portion of snaps at cornerback during Saturday's preseason opener against the Eagles.