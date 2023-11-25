Humphrey (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Humphrey sat out Week 11 against the Bengals and has a chance to play Sunday after logging limited practice sessions all week. If he's unable to go, Ronald Darby would likely see a similar workload like he got against the Bengals when he played 30 snaps on defense and recorded three pass deflections.