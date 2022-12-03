Humphrey (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Humphrey apparently played through the injury in Baltimore's Week 12 loss to the Jaguars. After failing to practice Wednesday, he progressed to a full session Friday. That positive trend seems to indicate Humphrey will be available against Denver, though his status will become official prior to kickoff Sunday.
More News
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Notches sack, pass defended Monday•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Available Thursday night•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Questionable to face Buccaneers•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Nabs INT in win•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Officially active•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Slated to play•