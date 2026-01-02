Humphrey (illness) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Steelers, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Humphrey was a new addition to Friday's injury report and was unable to practice due to an illness. The slot cornerback had a key interception in last Saturday's win over the Packers that kept the Ravens in playoff contention, and his absence for Sunday's AFC North title game would be a huge blow to the Ravens' defense. If the 29-year-old is unable to suit up for Sunday's game, another defensive back will have to take over as the starting slot cornerback. Keyon Martin is listed as the No. 2 on the depth chart, but T.J. Tampa, Malaki Starks and Ar'Darius Washington all have a shot at filling the role for Sunday's elimination game.