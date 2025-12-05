Ravens' Nate Wiggins: Ready for Week 14
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wiggins (foot) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
Wiggins was subject to an early exit last Thursday against the Bengals, but the cornerback was able to upgrade to a full participant in practice Friday. The starter should be good to go for Sunday, and will retake his spot at outside cornerback across from Chidobe Awuzie for another divisional matchup.
