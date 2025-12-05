default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Wiggins (foot) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Wiggins was subject to an early exit last Thursday against the Bengals, but the cornerback was able to upgrade to a full participant in practice Friday. The starter should be good to go for Sunday, and will retake his spot at outside cornerback across from Chidobe Awuzie for another divisional matchup.

More News