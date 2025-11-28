Ravens' Nate Wiggins: Won't return vs. Cincinnati
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wiggins (foot) has been ruled out for the rest of Thursday's game against the Bengals.
Wiggins went to the locker room late in the second quarter due to a foot injury, which has been deemed severe enough by medical staff for the second-year corner to not return to Thursday's game. T.J. Tampa will take on a larger role at outside corner opposite Chidobe Awuzie the rest of the way.
