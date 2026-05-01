The Ravens signed Smith as an undrafted free agent Friday, Justin Robertson of the team's official site reports.

As a four-year producer for Maryland from Burtonsville, Smith comes into training camp as a hometown product for the Ravens. The wide receiver caught 43 passes for 529 yards over 12 games in 2025, but couldn't find the endzone. Smith will be a fun player to champion for any Maryland natives hoping to see a player from their own backyard work his way up an NFL depth chart.