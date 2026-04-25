The Ravens selected Benny in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 250th overall.

Benny started for just one season at Michigan in 2025, compiling 35 tackles (three for loss) and 1.5 sacks over 13 games. He's slated to move into a defensive line spot in Baltimore's 3-4 scheme, likely vying for a depth role as a late seventh-round selection. Benny has some interesting traits, including above-average arm length (33..375 inches), but he has smaller hands (9.25 inches) and will need to fight for his spot on the 53-man roster.