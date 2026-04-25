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The Ravens selected Eckley in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 211th overall.

Eckley spent the last three seasons handling punting duties for Michigan State after a redshirt year with the Spartans in 2022. He averaged an outstanding 48.5 yards per punt in 2025 and now lands with a team in need of answers at the position after having lost Jordan Stout (Giants) in free agency. Eckley appears set to compete with Luke Elzinga for the No. 1 punter role this offseason.