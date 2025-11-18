Wallace failed to secure his lone target in Sunday's 23-16 win over the Browns.

Wallace played 26 of the Ravens' 61 offensive snaps Sunday, behind fellow wide receivers Zay Flowers (54) and DeAndre Hopkins (42). With teammate Rashod Bateman (ankle) sidelined, the fifth-year wideout played double-digit snaps for the first time since Week 4. Despite the major uptick in playing time, Wallace was not a focal point of Baltimore's offensive attack. The veteran will remain difficult to trust for fantasy purposes heading into a Week 12 home matchup against the Jets.