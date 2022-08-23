Wallace (knee) returned to practice Tuesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Wallace suffered a minor knee sprain in Baltimore's preseason opener and then sat out the second game. He could return for Saturday's exhibition with Washington, perhaps getting one last chance to make his case for regular-season playing time in a WR group where things look fairly open behind Rashod Bateman. It does seem Devin Duvernay and Proche are ahead of Wallace, but a rotation to start the season wouldn't be surprising.