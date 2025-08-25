Guillory broke his clavicle during the Ravens' preseason finale against the Commanders on Saturday, and head coach John Harbaugh relayed Monday that the undrafted rookie will be "out for a while," Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Guillory suffered the injury during the third quarter of Saturday's game, finishing the contest with three catches (on five targets) for 17 yards. He was a long shot to make the Ravens' 53-man roster, but he could be a member of the team's practice squad once he is fully recovered from the injury.