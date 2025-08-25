Ravens' Xavier Guillory: Set for extended absence
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Guillory broke his clavicle during the Ravens' preseason finale against the Commanders on Saturday, and head coach John Harbaugh relayed Monday that the undrafted rookie will be "out for a while," Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Guillory suffered the injury during the third quarter of Saturday's game, finishing the contest with three catches (on five targets) for 17 yards. He was a long shot to make the Ravens' 53-man roster, but he could be a member of the team's practice squad once he is fully recovered from the injury.