Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Active Sunday
Peterson (shoulder) is listed as active Sunday against the Panthers.
With Chris Thompson (ribs/ankle) out of commission, Peterson shouldn't have any problem handling the majority of touches out of the Redskins backfield. Peterson will be working through a hyperextended knee and strained shoulder, though, which likely will hinder his potential to produce, especially versus Carolina's eighth-ranked run defense (95.0 yards allowed per game).
