Keenum completed 30 of 43 passes for 331 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in Monday night's 31-15 loss to the Bears. He also fumbled three times, losing two of them.

Keenum was constantly under pressure, ultimately resulting in him being sacked four times, but hardly helped himself with poor passes and decisions throughout the night. The veteran threw a pick-six on Washington's first offensive drive, then turned it over twice more before halftime. He then was intercepted on the opening series of the second half as well. Although he'd rally with back-to-back touchdown passes immediately after, an ill-advised quarterback sneak attempt saw him stripped on a big fourth-quarter play. That mishap gave Keenum his first career five-turnover game, which should only increase the pressure on the Redskins to promote rookie first-rounder Dwayne Haskins to starter. Whether that happens remains to be seen, but it could be an interesting situation to monitor ahead of Week 4's matchup against the Giants.