Redskins' Case Keenum: Disastrous in primetime defeat
Keenum completed 30 of 43 passes for 331 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in Monday night's 31-15 loss to the Bears. He also fumbled three times, losing two of them.
Keenum was constantly under pressure, ultimately resulting in him being sacked four times, but hardly helped himself with poor passes and decisions throughout the night. The veteran threw a pick-six on Washington's first offensive drive, then turned it over twice more before halftime. He then was intercepted on the opening series of the second half as well. Although he'd rally with back-to-back touchdown passes immediately after, an ill-advised quarterback sneak attempt saw him stripped on a big fourth-quarter play. That mishap gave Keenum his first career five-turnover game, which should only increase the pressure on the Redskins to promote rookie first-rounder Dwayne Haskins to starter. Whether that happens remains to be seen, but it could be an interesting situation to monitor ahead of Week 4's matchup against the Giants.
More News
-
Redskins' Case Keenum: Throws two TD passes•
-
Redskins' Case Keenum: Throws three TD passes•
-
Redskins' Case Keenum: Named starting quarterback•
-
Redskins' Case Keenum: Turns in most efficient effort•
-
Redskins' Case Keenum: Starter could be named next week•
-
Redskins' Case Keenum: Struggles in second preseason game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 3 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 3.
-
Week 4 Early Waivers: New stars
Daniel Jones showed serious Fantasy upside, and if you need a QB, he's at the top of the list....
-
Trade, waiver replacements for Barkley
With Saquon Barkley set to potentially miss a significant amount of time, Chris Towers looks...
-
Top Week 4 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 3 Winners and Losers
The Vikings told us they wanted to run the ball this season. After another disappointing showing...
-
Believe It or Not: Jones a stud already?
Heath Cummings analyzes Week 3's results and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe,...