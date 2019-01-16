Redskins' Derrius Guice: Returns to field
Guice (knee) posted a video on his personal Twitter account of himself going through a plyometric workout.
The last word on Guice was much less optimistic about the running back's progress since Guice reportedly developed an infection in his knee after complications from mid-August surgery that required three additional procedures. However, the tide has changed given this video evidence of Guice's progress just five months after tearing his ACL, as it appears the LSU product could be ahead of schedule in his recovery. Guice's odds of being ready for Week 1 consequently seem much more favorable now than they did last month.
